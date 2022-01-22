Video: Mystery man helps neighbors with garbage cans

GRAND CHUTE, Wis. (CBS Newspath) – A Wisconsin family was confused when they kept finding their garbage cans back up at their garage every garbage day.

Melody Luttenegger decided to wait outside of her home to meet the mystery person.

It was 75-year-old Dick Pontzloff.

“When I retired, I got sick of doing nothing, so I started going around picking up garbage cans, everybody’s garbage cans,” said Pontzloff, who rides his bike house to house to bring the neighbors’ trash cans up to their homes.

“The kindness that strangers give… it’s an unexplainable feeling,” Luttenegger said.