(Reuters) – Three leopard cubs were rescued on Sunday and reunited with their mother in India’s western Nashik city.

According to the Deputy Conservator of Forests in Nashik, Pankaj Garg, the three leopard cubs were found in a sugarcane field near Parhardi village.

The forest officials reached the spot, examined their health, and kept them restricted to the area to help their mother come back to take them away, he added.

The forest official added that the mother had then located her cubs and taken them from the area.