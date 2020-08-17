Video: Dust storm in Arizona

by: CBS Newspath

Posted: / Updated:

A dust storm swept through parts of Arizona Sunday, forcing some cars near the city of Eloy to pull over along the highway. Graham Matthews took this video of the storm, while his wife can be heard comforting their children in the car.

