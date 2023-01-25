Mo Mountain Mutts is a dog-walking family business that is based in Alaska.

(CBS NEWSPATH) — A group of dogs from Skagway, Alaska, walked into a bus and sat down in their designated seats.

This video, posted on Dec. 28, 2022, has garnered more than 56 million views on the Mo Mountain Mutts TikTok page.

Mo Mountain Mutts is a dog-walking family business run by Lee and Moo Thompson. They walk a dog pack at least three times a day. They have about 41 dogs total in their business and walk up to a dozen in each pack, according to the Washington Post.

The Thompsons’ started filming their bus rides and walks with the dogs, sharing most of them on social media.

The business has received a lot of attention on social media from their videos. They have more than 390,000 followers on Instagram and 1.5 million followers on TikTok.