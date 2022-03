MEDYKA, POLAND (Reuters) – This video from Reuters captured a child’s moment of joy after receiving free lollipops while waiting for a bus at the Polish border town of Medyka on Saturday.

A volunteer let the child take several lollipops from a jar as he helped at the border crossing. The child beamed and laughed in response.

Humanitarian agencies are scrambling to provide refugees with needed necessities, as thousand of refugees are waiting at freezing temperatures at border crossings.