CHICAGO (REUTERS) – Planes dipped, looped, dove and roared through the Chicago sky on Saturday as the city’s Air and Water Show made its post-pandemic return.

The show was set to feature the Blue Angels, the U.S. Navy’s flight demonstration squadron, as well as the Golden Knights, the Army’s demonstration parachute team. F-22 fighter jets roared overhead and the P-51 brought a piece of World War II history to the city.

Spectators packed the viewing grounds below, undeterred by the threat of rain and storms that hovered in the weekend forecast. A shower brought Saturday’s festivities to a temporary halt.

The show brought out a variety of spectators, including Rahul Sandil, an aerospace engineering student at the University of Illinois and Brian Smith who traveled seven hours from Iowa to see the P-51.

The Chicago Air and Water Show is the largest free show of its kind in the United States, according to the show’s website.