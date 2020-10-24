VIDEO: Check out this “pumpkin chucker” launch pumpkins the length of a football field

NEW HAVEN, Ind. (WANE) – For the tenth year in a row, a Fort Wayne man is using his “pumpkin chucker” to launch two-pound pumpkins the length of a football field.

“I am interested in hillbilly type hobbies, and I thought pumpkin chucking would be a perfect fit for that,” said Aaron Makin, the inventor of the contraption, who’s also an engineer. “So it combines, some of the engineering knowledge I use during the day and some good old fashioned fun.”

The contraption that chucks the pumpkins is called a “trebuchet,” which Makin says is just a fancy catapult. He originally built it for a competition at Science Central.

“So basically we have 500 pounds of weight on one side and a two pound pumpkin on the other side. Through levers and gravity and potential energy it launches a pumpkin about football field,” said Makin.

Makin uses the pumpkin chucker every October.

He said his favorite part is seeing the kids launch the pumpkins for themselves while learning more about physics and math.