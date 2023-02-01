LONDON — An artist who started losing his sight as a child is using Braille to showcase his artist ability. unique way to showcase his talent. Across the pond in Britain – he’s using Braille to break down barriers.

Clark Reynolds, 41, has a color-coded Braille system to decode messages in his London exhibit known as the “Power of Touch.”

After his sixth birthday, Reynolds started to lose vision in his right eye. Since, he has lost the rest.

Reynolds set out to not only learn Braille but make it accessible with others, especially in school curriculums.

“There’s obviously many blind artists in the world, but how many of those have been able to be given a voice and to be recognized as a stand-alone artist,” Reynolds said.

The 41-year-old artist says he hopes to one day hopes be as famous as Picasso with his Braille creations.