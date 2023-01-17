(CBS) – The Dublin Society for Prevention of Cruelty to Animals (DSPCA) announced that a stolen dog has been reunited with her family from Galway, Ireland.

The DPSCA said that the distance from Galway to Dublin, where the dog was found, is more than 125 miles.

Baya, the French Bulldog, was stolen more than two years ago. She was reconnected with her rightful owners on Saturday, January 14.

The DSPCA said that Baya was located in the middle of a busy road. When the organization looked up her details on the FIDO database, they discovered that the French bulldog was officially listed as “lost/stolen” when she first went missing.

The importance of microchipping pets was addressed to the owners by the DSPCA. They emphasized that many animals in their shelter may belong to loving homes but have no way of contacting their owners without the microchips.

This video was filmed by the DSPCA, showing the emotional reunion.