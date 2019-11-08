VETERANS DAY DEALS: Your guide to special offers and discounts

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — Just in time for Veterans Day, many Fort Wayne and national restaurants and businesses plan to support veterans with special deals and discounts.
Most restaurants or stores will require identification to redeem these offers. Here’s a list of places in Fort Wayne and online we found with special offers:
Food:
- Golden Corral: free dinner buffet and drink from 5:00 to 9:00 p.m.
- Red Lobster: free appetizer or desert
- Chili’s: free meal from special menu
- Olive Garden: free meal from special menu
- Applebee’s: free meal from special menu
- Outback Steakhouse: free Bloomin’ Onion and drink
- Texas Roadhouse: free lunch from special menu
- Red Robin: free Red’s Tavern Double Burger and Bottomless Steak Fries
- IHOP: free pancakes or breakfast
- Dunkin’ Donuts: free donut while supplies last
- Cracker Barrel: free Double Chocolate Fudge Coca-Cola Cake desert or Pumpkin Pie Latte
- White Castle: free Breakfast Combo or Castle Combo Meal
- Buffalo Wild Wings: free small boneless or traditional wings with side of fries
- The Country’s Best Yogurt: free 6 oz frozen yogurt
- AMC Theatres: free large popcorn from November 9 to 11
Stores:
- Amazon: Prime membership discount
- Great Clips: free standard haircut
- Home Depot: 10% discount
- Kohl’s: 30% discount from November 7 to 11
- Lowe’s: free American flag while supplies last
- Sleep Number: special offers, plus $100 off
- Sports Clips: free standard haircut
- Target: 10% discount from November 3 to 11
- Under Armor: 20% off site-wide and in-store
- Vineyard Vines: 30% discount
- Walgreens: 20% discount
- Art Van: 25% discount
To view more offers available online and outside of Fort Wayne, visit: