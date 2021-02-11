Veteran-owned soap company is helping the community ‘smell-less ugly’

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — An area veteran traded in his ARMY boots for a bar of soap and is using it to help the community.

Jon Bradshaw is the mastermind behind Household 5 Soap. The small business is located in Georgetown Square on East State Boulevard. It’s been open for almost a year, but Bradshaw says that they’ve remained a ‘hidden gem’ in Fort Wayne in part due to the pandemic.

“We opened March 21st of 2020, which was an amazing year to start a business,” Bradshaw said. “And then the next day the governor shut down the state. We were just looking at each other and were bummed but we were already going to have to pay the rent so we might as well stay open because what else are we going to do.”

After leaving the ARMY Bradshaw says that owning a soap shop never even crossed his mind. That changed four years ago when his grandson became allergic to a majority of soaps available in stores. They found a soap at a local farmers market that he wasn’t allergic to, however, the soap was expensive.

“We ended up making our own and you have to buy the materials in such big batches we ended up making our own soap,” Bradshaw said. “After the demand grew we started looking for production space.”

Believe it or not, the recipe for the Household 5 Soap is an old family secret. The only difference is that they’ve removed the moonshine. All of their soaps are made in house and all but one are vegan. While touring the store you can actually see soap being made.

Depending on the day, you can find a different member of the Bradshaw family helping him run the shop. Each member of his family has their own specialty. Bradshaw’s 11-year-old son makes the store’s bath bombs and runs the kid’s bath bomb-making classes, while his 7-year-old helps paint the bath bombs.

“Imagine Bath and Body Works got bought out by ACDC,” Bradshaw said. “Our tag line is smell less ugly. We are very much designed toward men. More than half of our product line is for men.”

Besides Household 5 Soap the store also carries products made by 13 other veterans both from the area and across the country. Products range from shaving creams and bread care to bath bombs. The family says they want to show off and give back to the veteran community.

“Every veteran company we buy from gives back to the veteran community in some way,” Bradshaw said.

Since the pandemic began, capacity restrictions and less foot traffic in stores have caused the store to ‘fight to stay open.’ Bradshaw says that they know they are not the only business struggling. With that in mind, Bradshaw turned back to his roots and began holding special events to help the community.

“The Back to the Barricks Program is the ability for vets to just come in and hang out and know they are surrounded by other vets,” Bradshaw said. “That’s it. There’s no format. There’s no-shrink, nothing. You come in, tell your stories, and reconnect with veterans you use to connect within the military.”

The event is held once a month and is free. It has become so popular that they have added a second night specifically for LGBTQ veterans. The soap shop is also starting to host game nights where small groups can come play games like Dungeons and Dragons.

“It’s a chance for other nerd minded individuals like myself to kind of get together in a small setting and blow off some steam,” Bradshaw said. “Blowing off some steam is kind of what we all need right now after this past year.”

Another event the store is offering our date night. For a fee, you and your significant other can learn how to make your own soap. They can also offer group date nights and a bath bomb making class for kids.

In the upcoming months Household, 5 Soaps will be creating a special soap for FW 22. The non-profit is organized to help support and assist veterans suffering from PTSD and traumatic brain injuries while also helping educate on suicide prevention and mental illness. All the money raised from the soap sales will go to FW 22.

“In our second year we are really trying to give back more,” Bradshaw said. “When you buy local the money stays local and we want to give as much back to our local community as we can.”

To learn more the Household 5 Soaps click here.