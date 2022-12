(CBS) – For more than 40 years, a retired veteran has been carving Christmas cheer.

On average, Jef Schobert creates about 100 sculptures each year in the Wisconsin snow, and they attract a lot of attention from social media followers and passersby.

“Every day I have a multitude of people stopping and taking pictures,” Schobert said.

If you get a break from school or work with the holidays coming up, Schobert said he hopes his work inspires you to get outside and make something in the snow.