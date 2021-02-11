US rescues 3 Cubans stranded on island for 33 days

Two men and a woman had lost track of days as they survived on a diet of coconuts, conchs and rats for more than a month after they were cast away on a deserted island between Florida and Cuba.

U.S. Coast Guard officials said the trio from Cuba told them their boat had capsized in rough waters and they were able to swim to Anguilla Cay, where they spent 33 days before they were spotted and rescued.

The uninhabited island of rocky ground and palm trees and shrubs is part of an atoll of the Bahamas that is much closer to Cuba and monitored by the U.S. Coast Guard for strandings of refugees trying to reach U.S. soil.

Lt. Riley Beecher, a Coast Guard pilot, said that while on a routine mission they saw on Monday what looked like flags waving in the usually brown and light green topography.

The Coast Guard initially dropped some water and a radio to be able to communicate.

Later on Monday, another crew flew back to bring more supplies.

One of the pilots who flew on the second trip, Lt. Justin Dougherty, said the woman was low on blood sugar and was given packets to get her levels back to normal.

Dougherty said the stranded travelers said the coconuts kept them hydrated and they also ate the meat of conchs and rats.

It could have been worse had they not found palm trees or had it been hotter.

They were rescued on Tuesday morning and taken to the Lower Keys Medical Center with no serious injuries.