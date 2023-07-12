Gnomes spotted in Memorial Park in Huntington (Photo provided by Huntington Parks & Recreation)

HUNTINGTON, Ind. (WANE) — Sunken Gardens, a garden located within Memorial Park in Huntington, received dozens of visitors clad in white beards and pointy hats last weekend.

Gnomes took over Sunken Gardens as Huntington Parks & Recreation spotted them scattered across the area on Monday, according to a Facebook post from the department.

“Someone was up to ‘gnome’ good this weekend,” the department said.

It is not “gnome” whether the yard decorations were stolen, but Huntington Parks & Recreation told residents to contact the department at 260-358-2323 if they notice their gnome is missing.