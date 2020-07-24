U.S. Rifle team visits northeast Indiana

NEW HAVEN, Ind. (WANE) – The United States Rifle Team was in northeast Indiana Thursday.

469 Cycle Shop in New Haven hosted the Olympic team. They said they wanted to honor the athletes for their time and dedication to the sport before they head to Bristol, Indiana for the ASSA Smallbore National Championship.

Members of the team expressed gratitude for the large crowd that showed up to send them off.

“This is awesome. This is a big deal. We don’t get a whole lot of this. Just so many people coming together and uniting behind us. It’s really cool. We pulled up and we were like ‘Wow!’ This is is out of this word, so we’re just having a blast,” two-time Olympian Lucas Kozeniesky said.

One of the teams members said it was good to be recognized after a tough start to their season.

“Our summer got turned upside down. The Olympics were postponed to next year. All of our matches and training camps have been canceled for the most part, so the fact that we can come to Indiana and get back to our sport, while doing it in a safe way, and be supported by the local community, that is just an amazing feeling,” said Olympic Champion Ginny Thrasher.

The team’s visit was made possible by several local sponsors that include: Tippmann Arms, Tippmann Armory, Northwestern Mutual Agent – Stan Koehl, All-American Stores and Tippmann Group.