Tripadvisor names best US restaurants in 6 categories – is your favorite on the list?

Brunch service is one of several categories rated by Tripadvisor in its annual Best of the Best ranking (Getty Images).

(NEXSTAR) – Maybe you were planning to roll the dice this weekend on a brunch spot that has one zero awards. Big mistake. TripAdvisor has identified the best brunch restaurants – date meals and vegan menus – in the U.S., and they’ve posted the top 10 in each category online for you to debate and sample, if you can afford them.

The travel ratings site posted its 2021 Travelers’ Choice “Best of the Best” Restaurants list on Wednesday. But rather than simply selecting the best dining category, the editors selected a top 10 in the above categories, as well as everyday eats and quick bites in the United States, as well as a number of international categories.

For a quick meal, New York’s Bleecker Street Pizza beat out all challengers, including an In-N-Out Burgers location in Los Angeles. The Inn at Little Washington, Virginia was named the premier fine-dining spot in the nation, and date night favorites stretched from Vermont to the Hawaiian island of Kaua’i. See the full list of lists on Tripadvisor site.

“The 2021 Best of the Best Restaurants Awards are calculated based on the quality and quantity of traveler reviews and ratings for restaurants on Tripadvisor collected from January 1, 2020 – April 30, 2021, specific to each award subcategory, as well as an additional editorial process,” company officials wrote in a press release.

You’ll have to plan a trip to Miami if you want to sample the best vegan menu going at Full Bloom Vegan. Visitors to Charleston South Carolina are in luck. The city landed the top two brunch spots TripAdvisor’s list.