Traffic cam shows truck plunge 70 feet off Wisconsin highway

MILWAUKEE, Wis. (AP) — Wisconsin authorities say the driver of a pickup truck survived after plunging 70 feet off an elevated highway to a road below.

The crash happened Saturday morning in Milwaukee and was caught on a Wisconsin Department of Transportation traffic camera.

Officials say the driver lost control and the vehicle traveled up a snowbank, proceeded over the barrier wall, and landed on a distress lane of westbound Interstate 94.

They say the pickup was upright when deputies arrived and two people were already aiding the driver, who was conscious and breathing. He was taken to a hospital.