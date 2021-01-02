Tough year ends with a big tip for Michigan woman: $2,021

PETOSKEY, Mich. (AP) — A tough year for restaurants ended in a remarkable way for a northern Michigan server.

Becky Beer was working at J.W. Filmore’s restaurant in Petoskey on Tuesday when a customer with a $44 order left a tip of $2,021.

The Petoskey News-Review says the tip came from a couple who wanted to remain anonymous. Written on the receipt Tuesday were the words: “JBN Tip Challenge, Just Be Nice, 2021 Happy New Year.”

Beer, who has worked at the restaurant for 10 years, doesn’t know why she was singled out for the tip.

Since November, Michigan restaurants have been limited again to outdoor dining or to-go orders. Beer is paying bills and putting a portion of the tip into a family foundation created after her uncle died.