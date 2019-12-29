Top 10 books checked out from Allen County Public Library in 2019

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — Thousands of books were checked out from the Allen County Public Library in 2019. From fiction to history, readers got their hands on their favorites and couldn’t put them down.

Ever wonder what Fort Wayne residents are reading? Here’s a list of the top 10 books checked out from the library this year:

“Where the Crawdads Sing” by Delia Owens “Summer of ’69” by Elin Hilderbrand “One Good Deed” by David Baldacci “The 18th Abduction” by James Patterson “Educated: A Memoir” by Tara Westover “The Silent Patient” by Alex Michaelides “Becoming” by Michelle Obama “Redemption” by David Baldacci “Window on the Bay” by Debbie Macomber “City of Girls” by Elizabeth Gilbert

The list was sent to us by Stephanny Smith, the library’s community engagement manager.