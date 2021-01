FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) - Need help with your taxes? IRS certified volunteer tax preparers are offering free tax help to area residents from Feb. 1 – April 12 for residents with an income of under $57,000 in 2020.

The volunteer tax preparers will be available to help residents file their taxes and claim available credits. United Way is partnering with Volunteer Center and Catholic Charities Diocese of Fort Wayne-South Bend to offer the program in Allen, DeKalb, Noble and Steuben counties.