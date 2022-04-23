AUSTRALIA (CBS) Thousands took the streets of a regional Australian town on Saturday to celebrate the life and music of late musician Elvis Presley.

Participants donned wigs and bejewelled jumpsuits to dance down the main street of Parkes, Australia while others joined the parade in vintage cars.

For first-time festival attendee, Victor Dunstan, the festival was a chance to relive the music.

“It’s just amazing stuff all around, just bringing people together to remember him,” he told Reuters.

The Parkes Elvis Festival is in its 29th year and attracts close to 25,000 to the town some 222 miles west of Sydney.

The festival was cancelled in 2021 and delayed from January to April in 2022 due to COVID-19 concerns, and the Parkes Shire Mayor, Ken Keith, was uncertain how that would impact the celebration.

“We didn’t know how things would go post COVID but people were so excited to get away from COVID and go and celebrate the king’s wonderful music and they’ve turned up in droves here at Parkes this year.”

This years’ festivities closes on Sunday after five days of frivolities and Elvis-inspired events.