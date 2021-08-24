They’re back: Pumpkin spice lattes return for Starbucks’ Fall drink lineup

The pumpkin spice latté is Starbucks’ most popular seasonal beverage — so popular, it even has its own Twitter account with 15,000 followers.

Do you smell the pumpkin spice in the air yet?

The popular pumpkin spice latte is now being served again at Starbucks ahead of the official start to Fall. A pumpkin cream cold brew and pumpkin spice frappuccino are also part of the drink lineup.

New to Starbucks’ fall lineup is an apple crisp macchiato, served hot or iced. According to Starbucks’ website, notes of apple and brown sugar come together with espresso, milk and a caramelized apple drizzle.

Other fall-flavored treats include a pumpkin scone and fox-shaped cake pop.

The return of Starbucks’ pumpkin spice latte comes a couple weeks after Dunkin’ released their own version of the PSL, along with other fall-flavored treats.

To see the full list of fall treats coming to a Starbucks near you, click here.