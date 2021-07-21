These are the most popular junk foods in Indiana

Wednesday is National Junk Food Day, a day to celebrate the not-so-healthy foods that many consider a guilty pleasure.

According to a study from Bid-on-Equipment, about 35% percent of Americans eat junk food every day, with nearly 40% of people saying they snack on these foods once or twice a day. The average amount of money spent on junk food per week is $20.

The study also breaks down the most popular junk foods across the country and by state. In Indiana, donuts, Dairy Queen ice cream cake, and pineapple upside down cake are listed as the state’s most popular junk foods. Across the country, the most popular junk foods are donuts, cake, cream pies, Ben & Jerry’s ice cream and cupcakes.

View the full results of the study here.