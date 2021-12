FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — The Fort Wayne Rescue Mission is closing their largest fundraising project today and they’re able to do more to help the community.

Representatives from 1st Source Bank presented a $100,000 check to the Rescue Mission to mark the end of a successful campaign. Back in October, the Rescue Mission's board of trustees voted to formally close the campaign, coming in at $2.1 million dollars. But what does that money get the organization?