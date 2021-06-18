There’s a castle for sale in southern Indiana

CHARLESTOWN, Ind. (WANE) — Ever wanted to own a castle? Here’s your chance.

A 2,736 square foot castle complete with a 10-car garage and an enclosed courtyard is on the market. The castle, which sits on nearly 8 acres in Charlestown, just north of Louisville, is listed for $400,000.

The property is offered by agent Denise Taylor with Schuler Bauer Real Estate Services.

Take a look:

“You aren’t going to believe your eyes when you see this Castle!” the listing reads.

The castle was built in 1997.

For more information on the listing, click here.