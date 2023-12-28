PORTLAND (CBS) – Passengers at Portland International Airport received a festive welcome this December, with therapy llamas Beni and Crown Prince greeting those traveling for the holidays.

The jolly llama duo was first seen parading around the airport on Dec. 15 in an effort to spread holiday cheer.

Nonprofit Rojo the Llama, named after “Portland area’s most famous therapy animal,” regularly organizes events to lift the spirits of locals in Portland, Oregon, and Vancouver, Washington.

“We llove how much this city welcomes uniqueness and the best parts of what makes Portland weird and llamazing,” the nonprofit wrote.

Footage filmed by @RojoTheLlama shows Beni and Crown Prince walking around the airport and receiving hugs and treats from cheerful travelers.