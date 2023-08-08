Nature’s fireworks will be flashing as they move through the sky and you’ll be able to see them without a telescope.

If you may have already seen shooting stars in the sky lately but you probably were actually watching the Perseid meteor showers. This weekend (August 12-13) you’ll be able to watch what you might call the ‘fireworks finale’ or more properly termed the peak of the Perseid meteor showers which at times may produce up to 90 meteors per hour according to the Earth/Sky website

Look in the northeastern sky after midnight Saturday and before dawn Sunday

Since the moon will be in its waning stage the meteors will be more visible in the darker sky between midnight and sunrise. Just look in the northeastern sky where you’ll see the constellation called Perseus which is below Cassiopeia.

Visibility will be best from Saturday night through Sunday morning. There will be more clouds Sunday night through early Monday morning so it will not be the best conditions for viewing the meteor shower.

The Perseids are usually visible from the middle of July to the beginning of September but the number of meteors per hour will diminish each night for the rest of this month.