Taking part in ‘Dry January’ has multiple benefits

(CNN) People who take part in what’s called “Dry January” may be helping more than just their health.

According to USA Today, just over half of millennials in a survey conducted by the Harris Poll said they intended to take part in Dry January. Some said they go out less when they don’t drink which leads to a healthier diet and more consistent bed times.

Eighty-one percent of millennials in the survey said taking a break made them realize just how much they spend on booze. So how much do they spend? The survey found alcohol expenditures for millennials on average run $300 a month. Members of Generation X only spend half as much.

Giving up alcohol in January became popular as a way to counter the effects of eating rich foods during the holidays.

