Here’s a look at NASA’s Space Launch System (SLS) moon rocket and Orion spacecraft at Launch Pad 39B at the Kennedy Space Center in Florida Friday (3/18). NASA said crews started moving the rocket from the Vehicle Assembly Building Thursday at 5:47 p.m. and it reached the pad at 4:15 a.m. on Friday. Engineers will do a dress rehearsal in April and an uncrewed test flight is scheduled for later this year, according to NASA. (CBS Newspath)