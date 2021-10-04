Taco Bell offering free tacos for National Taco Day

Taco lovers can celebrate Taco Tuesday a day early, as Monday is National Taco Day.
All day Monday, Taco Bell is offering a free crunchy taco with any qualifying purchase. The deal is only available for those who have downloaded the Taco Bell app and are rewards members.
Tomorrow is #NationalTacoDay! Gotta celebrate with a 🌮 — get a free Crunchy Taco with any qualifying purchase for Taco Bell Rewards members.— Taco Bell (@tacobell) October 3, 2021
Click here to learn about the Taco Bell rewards program and sign up for the app.