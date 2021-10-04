Taco Bell offering free tacos for National Taco Day

As hungry customers file into Fort Wayne's Famous Coney Island during a busy Friday lunch rush, Haley Sroufe smiles as she deftly handles the grill. Dozens of hot dogs are sizzling in front of her as curious onlookers peer inside the window on Main Street. "People think we're insane how we do this, but this is normal for us, and we love it!"

Behind the packed counter, workers shout 'We need more onions' and offer a heads up about 'hot chili'. Sroufe calls the action "organized chaos". Jimmy Todoran knows the drill well. He started working at Coney Island in 1986. "It's a lot of moving parts and knowing each other's moves. It's pretty tight quarters back here." Todoran laughs and compares the communication skills of his staff with that of an emergency room crew. A master of navigating the madness is a guy simply known as "Tiny". Few know his real name is actually Dennis Parker. Tiny has been a fixture serving satisfied customers for the past 43 years. The nickname was pegged on him 50 years ago by his football coach at North Side High School. It stuck. The regulars are glad it did.