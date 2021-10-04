Taco Bell offering free tacos for National Taco Day

Taco lovers can celebrate Taco Tuesday a day early, as Monday is National Taco Day.

All day Monday, Taco Bell is offering a free crunchy taco with any qualifying purchase. The deal is only available for those who have downloaded the Taco Bell app and are rewards members.

Click here to learn about the Taco Bell rewards program and sign up for the app.

