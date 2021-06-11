Sweetwater grants Make-a-Wish teen’s dream of becoming a music producer

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – A Connersville teen will get his chance to live out his dream as a music producer and composer, thanks to Sweetwater and Make-a-Wish.

17-year old Kyle and his family were treated to a tour of the facility on Friday afternoon. At the end of his tour, Kyle was surprised with a music producer kit. Kyle was thrilled with his gift and looks forward to exploring the ways he can create his own music.

“Music has always been a big thing at the very least to me,” Kyle said. “My dad was really big into music and I joined the middle school band as soon as I could. Then less than a year ago I decided to get an app and write some music myself.”

  • Kyle, 17, is given a tour of the Sweetwater campus
  • Kyle will go home with this music producer kit, courtesy of Make-a-Wish and Sweetwater

Kyle is one of many children who have had their wishes granted by Make-a-Wish. Currently, Make-a-Wish is waiting on wishes for over 90 children in northeast Indiana. Those who are interested in helping Make-a-Wish’s mission to grant wishes for children with critical illnesses can visit their website.

