HENDERSON, Ky (WEHT) – Many Americans have become comfortable with the idea of working remotely from their own homes, and a new survey suggests that some workers are much more comfortable in their surroundings than in the office.

The website CraftJack conducted a nationwide survey to see how work from home habits have changed since their 2022 report. According to their report, 1 in 10 remote workers have admitted to working while naked and 15% have admitted to being intimate with a partner while still on the clock. The survey also said 19% of remote workers said they have worked from their toilet, and 18% answered a work call while on the porcelain throne.

The study also found that 54% of remote workers were cooking while on the clock, and 46% were doing the dishes. For entertainment, 43% of remote workers said they were watching movies or TV shows and 26% said they were playing video games. 26% said they were catching some shut-eye and napping during the work day.

Despite how comfortable some remote workers are, 1 in 4 said they think their employer secretly monitors them to make sure they’re working. 36% of those surveyed also said they feel lonely while working from home, but 62% said nothing would entice them to return to the office.