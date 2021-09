KOSCIUSKO COUNTY, Ind. (WANE) - The grandmother and aunt of Aaliyah Ramirez, the Syracuse teen who was missing for more than four months, have been extradited to Indiana.

Elizabeth Sands, 47, of Palm Beach County, Florida and Allissa Sands, 25, of Marion County, Indiana, were taken into custody by U.S. Marshals and deputies on warrants out of Kosciusko County.