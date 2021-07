FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) - The Indiana State Department of Agriculture and Lt. Gov. Suzanne Crouch announced 11 food banks in Indiana will receive a combined total of $1,000,000, through the General Assembly. It's all to support the food banks' efforts in feeding food insecure Hoosiers.

Fort Wayne's Community Harvest Food Bank will receive $99,400 for the 2022 fiscal year. Community Harvest is the regional food bank for northeast Indiana, proudly serving the counties of Adams, Allen, DeKalb, Huntington, LaGrange, Noble, Steuben, Wells, and Whitley.