Sunflower U-Pick at Salomon Farm begins Wednesday

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Fort Wayne Parks and Recreation began offering a sunflower U-Pick at the popular sunflower field in Salomon Farm Park on Wednesday. The U-Pick will be open Wednesdays through Saturdays from 4 p.m. – 8 p.m.

Salomon Farm staff will provide all the tools need to cut the flowers, the release said. Visitors can rent a container and cut as many sunflowers as can fit in the container, however, containers are rental only and must be returned after picking. Single flowers can also be purchased. Cash and credit/debit card will be accepted.

The U-Pick will not be open on rainy days, and some sections will be reserved for photographers with photo passes. U-Pick will not be permitted in those areas.

U-Pick pricing:

Single flower: $2.00

Mason jar: $10.00

Pitcher: $20.00

5 gallon bucket: $40.00

For more information about Salomon Farm Park and the sunflower field, go to the Fort Wayne Parks and Recreation website.