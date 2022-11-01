(WANE) — Even though McDonald’s offers many items on its menu, a recent study showed that Indiana, as well as a vast majority of the U.S., prefer one item above all else.

A report from pricelisto.com compiled search volume data to determine the five most popular McDonald’s menu items by state, and the iconic Big Mac topped the charts for nearly every state, with only Alaska preferring something else to the Big Mac.

The study had the Egg McMuffin as Alaska’s top choice, and it also ranked second overall in the U.S.

The McChicken placed third overall on the list, while the McRib and Chicken McNuggets were also popular options, according to the study.

Other items to make the list for some states include the McDouble, McDonald’s Iced Coffee and the McFlurry.

“This list highlights the iconic, staple items from McDonald’s that have stood the test of time,” said a spokesperson for pricelisto.com.