Study: Owning a dog helps you live longer

(CNN) Owning a dog could add years to your life according to new research from the University of Toronto which analyzed data from four million people in six countries.

Researchers found dog owners had lowered the risk of dying early by 24-percent. For those who had already had a heart attack, the risk of dying was lowered by 31-percent.

A major factor could be tied to exercise and that pet owners who walked their dogs got up to 30 minutes of exercise a day. Studies also show petting dogs can reduce blood pressure, anxiety and depression.