Study: Cats know their names, they just ignore us

(CNN) Have you ever wondered if your cat if just ignoring you or if it just doesn’t know its name? Researchers from Japan wanted to find the answer to that question.

They experimented to see how cats would react to their names with the owner out of view. They played audio recordings of the cat’s owner and strangers saying nouns similar to the cat’s name and then the actual cat’s name.

The study found most of the cats reacted when their names were spoken – moving their heads or perking up their ears. That led researchers to believe cats are able to distinguish their name from other random sounds. but they choose to ignore out calls.