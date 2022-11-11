(WANE) — A new study from im-a-puzzle.com discovered the 10 Wordle puzzles that stumped players the most in 2022, revealing some interesting results in the process.

The word that was the most difficult to guess in 2022 by a large margin was “parer,” according to the study.

“Parer” is the name for a small, sharp knife used to cut fruits and vegetables, and it ended up causing 48% of players to not guess the word within six guesses, according to the study.

The remaining nine words that puzzled Wordle players the most are as follows:

Foyer – 26%

Catch – 23%

Watch – 20%

Mummy – 18%

Cater – 15%

Coyly – 15%

Trite – 15%

Found – 14%

Tacit – 10%

The study pointed out that while some words such as “catch” and “watch” may seem easy, there are many words that contain similar letters, which could leave players out of guesses by the time they figure out the correct combination.