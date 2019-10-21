Students wear cardboard boxes to prevent cheating

HAVERI, India (CNN) A school in India has implemented a trial run of a new measure aimed at making it difficult for students to cheat. However the strategy of having them wear cardboard boxes has been met with criticism.

The boxes have the front cut out which allows students to see their desks and exam sheets. However much like blinders used on horses, peripheral vision is restricted. The school had notified parents in advance and only students with parental approval had to wear the boxes.

The school has since provided a written explanation and an apology.