STATEN ISLAND, NY (CBS) – Just in time for the 50th anniversary of “The Godfather,” the Staten Island mansion whose exterior is depicted in the 1972 classic is now available on Airbnb– for a month-long stay.

Up to five guests have private access to the grandeur of the 6,248 square-foot mansion for the entire month of August. Built in 1930, the property features plenty of summertime activities and amenities, including a large saltwater pool, a pub in the basement, a game room, and a gym.

Visit Airbnb’s website to learn more about the property. Booking for this 30-night stay opens July 27 at 1 p.m. ET.

The summer season is a great time for homeowners to list their property while they’re away. Airbnb said over 60% of U.S. hosts rent out their primary home while traveling on vacation. Nearly one-in-five hosts were also guests last summer, earning over $1 billion between June and August 2021, Airbnb reported.