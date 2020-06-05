State holds meeting for farmers impacted by closures of Huntington and Wells grain mills

HUNTINGTON, Ind. (WANE) — A timeline for when producers will receive money from grain stored at closed Salamonie Mills and Agland Grain mills has been released.

The Indiana Department of Agriculture and the Indiana Grain Buyers Association and Warehouse Licensing Agency held a virtual webinar Friday to help inform farmers of the next steps in the claims hearing process. This comes after grains mills closed their doors in Huntington and Wells counties, leaving many farmers questioning when they would receive money for their grain stored in the mill’s bins.

Both companies are run under the same ownership, but officials said they are treating each company separately. Here are the next steps farmers can expect from both companies.

Information packets will be mailed out to producers by June 17. The claims hearing will start around July 2. Anyone who attends the Agland Grain, Inc. claims hearing will be required to follow all social distancing recommendations which include wearing a mask and staying 6 feet apart. The time for the hearing and the location has not been determined.

Currently, the agency is still processing Salamonie Mills, Inc. records. At this time, officials say there is not an estimated timeline or hearing date, but the goal is to hold claims hearings by the first of August. When the information packages for Salamonie Mills will be sent out as well as the time for the claims hearing and the location has not been determined.

The claims hearings for Salamonie Mills and Agland Grain will be held separately.

The agency asks that producers should start organizing their personal records to show any unsettled grain transactions they may have with Salamonie Mills and Agland Grain.

Back on March 3, Salamonie Mills and Agland Grain had its license(s) temporarily suspended by the Indiana Grain Buyers and Warehouse Licensing Agency for 20 days. As the state was working with both companies, the agency served another license suspension on March 20. Then, on April 24, the company voluntarily surrendered its license(s), closing its 5 locations in both Huntington and Wells counties.

Since the closure, all-grain going in and out of all facilities, which included both the feed mill and grain elevator operations, has been stopped.

Producers are encouraged to call our Indiana Grain Buyers and Warehouse Licensing Agency at (317) 232-1360 or email INGrainBuyers@isda.in.gov.

To learn more about the process and see Friday’s webinar, click here.