REDKEY, Ind. (WANE) — For the right price you could own a piece of history in Jay County.

The Carder home is one of the oldest houses still standing in Jay County and it's currently up for sale. Located just south of Redkey, this four-bedroom, three-bath, the house sits on a little over 6 acres and includes several barns, outbuildings, and a guest house. The property also comes with a rich history.