(CNN) Forty years ago, Sony released its first portable cassette player. The Walkman hit the market on July 1, 1979 and cost $150.

It became an instant success with consumers with 50,000 of the devices sold in just two months. The Walkman revolutionized how we listen to music. It became synonymous with all portable music players at the time.

Boom boxes were king when the Walkman came out. It paved the way for Apple’s iPod and mp3 players before giving way to the streaming revolution.