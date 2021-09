FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) - The day after the Southwest Allen County school board voted to recommend a new quarantine policy, its legality has been put into question.

While the school board voted down a plan that required masks for the entire district, Board Member Tom Rhoads proposed a motion for a change in the quarantining policy. The plans calls for a student who was considered a close contact to not have to quarantine if the student and the person who tested positive were both wearing masks.