(WANE) Making s’mores will never be the same now that there are color changing marshmallows available to buy.

Jet-Puffed has come up with a version of marshmallows that turn from blue to green or from pink to orange. The color transformation begins about 10 seconds after the marshmallows are exposed to the heat of a campfire.

The color changing marshmallows will be available at grocery stores nationwide from now until September.