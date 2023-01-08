ADELBODEN, Switzerland (AP) — Lucas Braathen has beaten his childhood friend Atle Lie McGrath to win a World Cup slalom and extend Norway’s dominating run in the discipline.

Braathen retained his first-run lead to finish 0.71 seconds ahead of McGrath and move atop the World Cup slalom standings. Linus Strasser of Germany was 0.92 back in third. Braathen skied into the finish area and into the arms of McGrath who greeted him with an exuberant hug.

Norwegian racers have won seven of the eight men’s World Cup slaloms since the Beijing Olympics last February. Braathen and McGrath have two of those wins apiece.