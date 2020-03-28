Shop sells ‘hundreds’ of doughnuts starring Dr. Fauci’s face

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (Rochester Democrat and Chronicle) — An upstate New York doughnut shop is featuring the likeness of the doctor leading the country’s battle with coronavirus on its sweet treats.

Donuts Delite in Rochester has begun selling hundreds of doughnuts with Dr. Anthony Fauci’s face, surrounded by white frosting and topped off with patriotic sprinkles.

Nick Semeraro, franchisee of the café, says the exclusive treats have been selling “like crazy” since the store put them on display Monday.

The shop’s decision was inspired by the 79-year-old doctor’s straightforward communication style and calm demeanor while he’s been advising millions of Americans amid a pandemic.

