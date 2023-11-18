DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — Crews are on the scene of an overturned semi-trailer.

According to Ohio State Highway Patrol (OSHP), a call came in around 7:50 p.m. on Friday, Nov. 17 that a semi-trailer had overturned on I-75 NB to I-70 WB.

The semi-trailer was hauling 1,900 piglets. Many of them escaped in the crash, and others died. A majority of the escaped piglets have been found by crews and bystanders on scene.

The ramp was closed for around five hours but has since reopened, according to OSP.

Speed was reportedly a factor in the crash.