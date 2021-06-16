Say ‘Cheese’! American Dairy Association Indiana launches state’s first cheese trail

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – The American Dairy Association Indiana is inviting Hoosiers to follow the “Cheddar Brick Road” this month.
As part of June Dairy Month, the association is encouraging Hoosiers to try award-winning dairy and cheeses with the inaugural cheese trail. From Evansville to South Bend, 10 dairy farms are featured on this trail, including two in northeast Indiana.
- Golfo Di Napoli in Warren
- Hufford Family Dairy in Manchester
To learn more about each featured dairy farm, visit the Indiana Cheese Trail website.